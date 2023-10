A man was shot in the chest on Chicago's Far South Side Sunday evening.

At about 5:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was in the 700 block of East 133rd Place when he was shot in the chest by gunfire, police said.

The man self-transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.