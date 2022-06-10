Man critically wounded after being shot multiple times in Chicago restaurant

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot numerous times in an Ashburn restaurant.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South Kostner.

At about 10:05 p.m., two male suspects entered the restaurant and began shooting at the victim. They both then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was shot in the back, shoulder and buttocks. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR RELATED CONTENT

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.