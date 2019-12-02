Man critically wounded during Bronzeville robbery

article

A 31-year-old man was shot in the neck during a robbery Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., he was discovered in the 4000 block of South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said. Investigators learned he had gotten out of his vehicle when two males approached him.

One of them displayed a handgun and they demanded the man’s money, police said. The man handed over his bag but was shot in the neck. The suspects drove away in a white SUV.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.