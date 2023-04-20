Man critically wounded in accidental shooting on South Side: police

A 52-year-old man was wounded in an accidental shooting in Bronzeville Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 4200 block of South King Drive around 12:25 a.m. when someone reached for a handgun and it discharged.

The victim was struck in the neck and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center by the person who shot him. He is listed in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by area detectives at this time.

There is no further information available.