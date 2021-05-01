Man critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Englewood.

About 12:45 a.m., he was standing outside on a sidewalk on the 6300 block of South Honore Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.