Man critically wounded in Golden Gate shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the city's Far South Side.

The 35-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:53 p.m. in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in his leg, police said.

A friend took him to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He will be transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to CPD.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

