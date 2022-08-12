Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said.

He was shot once in the torso and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed critical condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.