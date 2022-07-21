Man critically wounded in Near North Side shooting

A man was found shot and critically wounded Thursday morning on the Near North Side.

Police found the 30-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and torso around 3 a.m. in the first block of West Illinois Street.

He was unable to communicate with police and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.