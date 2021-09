A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon near Robichaux Park on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

