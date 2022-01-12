Man on electronic monitoring wounded in shootout with Cook County officers in South Shore

A man who was on electronic monitoring was shot by Cook County sheriff's deputies Wednesday night in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

At about 6:40 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff's Office Electronic Monitoring Unit was following up on a defendant charged with 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

The offender was placed on electronic monitoring in December of 2020 after posting bond, the sheriff's office said.

He was residing in the 8600 block of South Sangamon.

The host notified the sheriff's office that the defendant was not allowed to stay at the home any longer. Officers responded to the home to relocate the defendant, however, the defendant had already left the home, the sheriff's office said.

Officers were then able to track the defendant using his GPS bracelet to the 7400 block of South Yates.

When officers located the defendant, the defendant allegedly opened fire on officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the offender, the sheriff's office said.

The defendant was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No officers appeared to be injured in the incident.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the sheriff's office said the officers' vehicles were struck by gunfire.