Chicago weather: 60 mph winds Friday, snow chances Sunday night, colder air ahead

The Brief A high-wind warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, with gusts up to 60 mph that could cause minor damage and power outages. A few light rain showers are possible late Thursday and early Friday, but the bigger concern shifts to potentially accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday. It turns much colder early next week with highs below freezing, before temperatures rebound into the 40s and possibly 50s by week’s end.



Chicago’s weather is about to take a sharp turn, with a blustery end to the week and another potential shift waiting in the wings.

What we know:

There are two primary concerns during this forecast period.

First there will be very strong winds late Thursday night and Friday. A high-wind warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. for our viewing area. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph, leading to minor damage and power outages. Winds will be shifting from south to west, and roadways which are at right angles to the winds will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

With the increase in winds on Thursday night comes the risk of a few showers likely in two separate waves. One would arrive on Thursday evening, the other during the wee hours of Friday morning. This will be exclusively rain and not much. Besides the wind on Friday, it will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Also of note, the largest hailstone in Illinois was recorded after Tuesday's storms in Kankakee. The Denault family found the 6.14-inch stone that weighs 16.25oz and a circumference of 16 inches.

What's next:

Over the weekend with two parades in play, the news looks a little more optimistic on Saturday. The chance of a rain or snow shower looks lower and of very little significance even if it occurs. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Sunday is a different story and there are now growing concerns about a significant snowstorm over the upper Midwest. This may actually turn into a blizzard well to our north.

Locally, I am becoming more confident that accumulating snow will occur Sunday night and into early Monday. This could impact roads, and it could be several inches or more, with perhaps northern and western portions of our viewing area being favored for the heavy amounts.

I must stress, this is still several days away, and much can change. This is intended to be a preliminary "Let’s keep our eyes on this just in case." Translation: it would be inappropriate at this juncture to say "major snowstorm headed our way."

Regardless of if or how much snow we get, it will be much colder on Monday and Tuesday, when highs on both days will likely be well below freezing. Temperatures will moderate next week with the 40s and possibly 50s returning by week’s end.