Man critically wounded in shooting at Little Village apartment complex

A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday at an apartment complex in Little Village, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 2:07 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Cermak Road. They found the man inside the complex with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A witness told police that a man and woman were responsible for the shooting and fled the scene in a SUV. No one was in custody as of Sunday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.