Man critically wounded in South Side shooting

A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said the victim was standing outside in the 3500 block of South Dearborn Street around 11:03 p.m. when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

He was shot twice in the leg and once in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported.