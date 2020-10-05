Man dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound outside police station was suspect in fatal shooting

A man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon outside the 9th District police station was considered a suspect in an earlier homicide.

The 49-year-old was in his vehicle threatening suicide near the station’s parking lot about 2:47 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street when he pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to a law enforcement source, the man was suspected in a fatal shooting that had taken place just over an hour earlier in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 1:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the 11800 block of South Union Avenue, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the man’s identity.