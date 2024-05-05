Man dead, woman wounded after Lower West Side shooting: CPD

A man was killed and a woman was wounded after being shot on the Lower West Side Saturday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of West 18th Place and located two gunshot victims.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

A witness told officers that they saw a white SUV flee the scene after the shooting.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.