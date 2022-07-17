Man dies after being found in South Shore alley with multiple gunshot wounds

A man died after he was found in an alley in South Shore Saturday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was found in the 1300 block of East 76th Street.

At about 11:55 p.m., Chicago police officers found a 31-year-old man in the alley on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

It was determined he was shot in the head once and five times in the back.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.