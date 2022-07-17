Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being found in South Shore alley with multiple gunshot wounds

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
Chicago leaders push to bolster public safety amid crime wave

Chicago's leaders are looking for new ways to fight crime. This, as more than 30 people were shot over the weekend in two dozen incidents, and five people were killed.

CHICAGO - A man died after he was found in an alley in South Shore Saturday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was found in the 1300 block of East 76th Street.

At about 11:55 p.m., Chicago police officers found a 31-year-old man in the alley on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

It was determined he was shot in the head once and five times in the back.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate. 