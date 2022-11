A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face and abdomen Thursday night in Roseland.

Police say around 9:18 p.m. a man was found laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 112th Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody for the shooting. Area Two detectives are investigating.