A man died Tuesday morning on a CTA Red Line platform in the Old Town neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was found unresponsive by a bystander around 5 a.m. on the Clark/Division platform in the 1200 block of North Clark Street, police said.

The witness attempted CPR until first responders arrived, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.