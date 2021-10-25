Man dies after being shot, crashing car into building in Budlong Woods

A man was killed after he was shot and crashed his car in the Budlong Woods neighborhood.

The man, 41, was driving around 5:10 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Western Avenue when a gray SUV pulled alongside him and opened fire, striking him in the chest, police said.

The man lost control of his car and crashed into a building one block south, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his identity.

Two others were in his car at the time of the shooting. Neither were shot but a 44-year-old man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital for minor injuries in the accident and was listed in good condition.

A 47-year-old refused medical treatment at the scene.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.