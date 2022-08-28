Man dies after being shot in neck in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday.

Chicago police say the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said a handgun was recovered on his person.

No one is in custody, Area four detectives continue to investigate.