Man dies after being shot in the chest on Chicago's South Side

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue around 4:22 p.m.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper right chest.

He was later pronounced dead. Police said the victim and witness were not cooperative with the investigation.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.