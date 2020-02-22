Man dies after being shot in Washington Park

A man died hours after being shot Saturday in Washington Park on the South Side.

Vashon Simmons, 44, was sitting in a parked vehicle just before 8 p.m. when someone walked up to him in the first block of East 57th Street and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Simmons was struck in the torso and forearm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, officials said. He was pronounced dead early the next day. He lived in south suburban Matteson.

Area Central detectives are investigating.