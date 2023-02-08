Man dies after crashing into Bridgeview pool

A 71-year-old man died after crashing his truck into a pool Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

The man was returning from a nearby hospital around 6 a.m. when he had a health episode and lost control of his truck before crashing into an empty pool near 81st Street and Beloit Avenue, officials said.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was immediately available.