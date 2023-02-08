Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after crashing into Bridgeview pool

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bridgeview
A 71-year-old man is dead after crashing his truck into a pool in Bridgeview. An area spokesperson said the man was leaving the hospital when he suffered a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - A 71-year-old man died after crashing his truck into a pool Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

The man was returning from a nearby hospital around 6 a.m. when he had a health episode and lost control of his truck before crashing into an empty pool near 81st Street and Beloit Avenue, officials said.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information was immediately available.