Man dies after falling onto CTA Blue Line tracks, struck by train

A man died after falling onto CTA train tracks and being struck by an arriving train Sunday night on the West Side.

What we know:

Police said the incident occurred around 9:06 p.m. on the platform of the Western station on the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line.

The victim, believed to be around 40 years old, suffered trauma from the fall and was struck by the train. Paramedics transported him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the man to fall onto the tracks or if foul play was involved. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or whether he had any underlying medical conditions.

Investigators have not provided additional details about the circumstances leading up to the fall.