Man dies after gunman fires shots through car windshield in Chicago

A man was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in West Englewood Sunday morning.

Around 3:21 a.m., authorities were called to the 2300 Block of West 59th Street regarding a person shot.

Upon arrival, they discovered an unidentified male victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds while traveling in a vehicle.

Initial findings suggest that an unidentified male offender fired shots at the victim through the front windshield of the victim's vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.