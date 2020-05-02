Man dies after hours-long standoff that shut down Red Line, Dan Ryan on South Side: police

A man died from self-inflicted injuries Saturday after an hours-long standoff with police that shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway and the CTA Red Line on the South Side, according to police.

A SWAT team responded to the station about 3:05 p.m. after the man, 27, was seen walking on the Red Line tracks with a knife, Chicago police said. Red Line service was suspended between the 95th Street and Garfield stations, and traffic on the expressway was halted nearby.

About 8:15 p.m., the man was shocked with a stun gun by police and taken into custody, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died from “self-inflicted stab wounds.”

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on his death.

The expressway reopened about an hour after the man was taken into custody, according to Illinois State Police.

Red Line service was suspended between 95th and Garfield, but trains resumed with residual delays about 2 a.m. Sunday, the CTA said.