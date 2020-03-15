Man dies after possible fall from Brown Line platform in Lincoln Square: police

article

A man died Sunday after he was found unconscious underneath a CTA train station in Lincoln Square on the North Side.

The 49-year-old was found unresponsive about 2:50 a.m. under the Western Brown Line platform in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately known, police said he may have fallen from the platform. Area North detectives are investigating.