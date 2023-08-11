Man dies after shot inside car with 8-year-old boy, flips car while fleeing shooting

A man died after he was shot while in a car with an 8-year-old boy and flipped the vehicle while fleeing the shooting Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

Just before midnight, the 26-year-old was sitting inside a parked car outside a gas station when he was shot at by three people in the first block of East 87th Street.

The victim, who also had an 8-year-old boy as a passenger, tried to flee the scene but crashed his car into a parked vehicle, causing his vehicle to flip in the 8300 block of South State Street.

The driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 8-year-old was not injured but was transported to Comer Children's Hospital as a precaution. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.