Elderly man dies, another hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan: sheriff

The Brief An elderly man is dead and another man hospitalized after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan in East Chicago on Friday. The 73-year-old victim was later found in the water and pronounced dead, while the other man was taken to a hospital. High winds and rough waves caused hazardous conditions, and authorities are continuing their investigation.



An elderly man is dead and another man is hospitalized after their boat overturned on Lake Michigan during a fishing trip in East Chicago, authorities said.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Marine and Aviation Units responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday to the overturned boat near the steel mill in East Chicago.

The boat was approximately one mile offshore when emergency crews arrived.

A Good Samaritan from another boat pulled a survivor from the water. He was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The second man, a 73-year-old, was unaccounted for initially but was later found in the water and pronounced dead. Dive teams and aviation units are working to recover his body.

Investigators said the two men went fishing earlier Friday when the boat overturned. High winds and rough waves created hazardous conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

What's next:

First responders from multiple agencies assisted in the rescue efforts.

Authorities continue to investigate, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.