Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake

A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road.

The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy result indicate that Bechtel died of natural causes prior to the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A passenger of the SUV and the semi-truck driver were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.