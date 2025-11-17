Man dies in Chicago RV fire

The Brief A man died after firefighters extinguished an RV fire late Sunday on the Far South Side. First responders found him unresponsive inside the vehicle with severe burns and smoke inhalation. Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the blaze.



A man died after an RV caught fire late Sunday night on Chicago's Far South Side.

What we know:

Police and firefighters responded around 10:40 p.m. to the 10700 block of South LaSalle Street, where crews put out the blaze and found the man unresponsive inside with severe burns and smoke inhalation. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene

As of Monday morning, his identity had not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The Chicago Fire Department and CPD arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.