Man dies days after Zion snowplow crash

A 28-year-old man died Thursday after a crash earlier in north suburban Zion involving an SUV and a snowplow truck.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Green Bay Road and 9th Street, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner’s office.

Jacob Williams, of Winthrop Harbor, was riding in the passenger seat of an SUV which collided with a snowplow truck, the coroner’s office said.

Williams suffered critical injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center. He died three days later of injuries from the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured, according to a statement from Lake County government.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.