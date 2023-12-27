Man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in Chicago alley

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Southwest Side alley early Wednesday.

At about 12:13 a.m., police responded to the 4800 block of South Hermitage for a call of a person shot in an alley.

Upon arrival, police located a man, approximately 35 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.