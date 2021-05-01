Man dropped off at South Side hospital after being shot

A man was dropped off at a South Side hospital Friday night after being shot, but would not tell police anything about the attack.

The 46-year-old man was dropped at Jackson Park Hospital about 11:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the left leg and right foot, Chicago police said.

He was listed in critical condition and transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

He would not tell police where he had been shot, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.