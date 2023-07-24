Man drove himself to Chicago police station after being shot on the West Side

A man drove himself to a Chicago police station Monday morning after being shot on Chicago's West Side.

At about 5:20 a.m., a 43-year-old man was driving in the 300 block of South Homan when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside him and an occupant opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the left arm and drove himself to the 11th District police station. He was then transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.