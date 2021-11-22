Man escorted out of South Loop restaurant shoots security guard

A man who was escorted out of a South Loop restaurant Sunday night shot a security officer, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Michigan.

According to police, at about 8:55 p.m., a male offender was escorted out of a restaurant by security.

The offender left the scene, but then returned several minutes later wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The offender drew his weapon and shot at a male security officer who was standing outside, police said.

The security officer was shot in the left shoulder and elbow.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.