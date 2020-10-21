Man faces misdemeanor charges after triple stabbing in McKinley Park kitchen

A 21-year-old man faces misdemeanor charges after three people were stabbed Monday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

Philip Tan allegedly attacked the people about 7 p.m. in a kitchen in the 3300 block of South Claremont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A woman, 49, was taken to the same hospital with stab wounds to her neck, face and body. She was also in critical condition.

Another woman, 20, suffered a laceration to her head and was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, where she was stabilized, police said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to St. Anthony Hospital with an unspecified injury, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Tan faces three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery. He is expected to appear for a bail hearing later Wednesday.