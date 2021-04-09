Man faces murder in West Rogers Park fatal beating

article

A 34-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly beating a man to death last month in West Rogers Park.

Anton Urbinkas was arrested Wednesday after he was identified as the person who beat a 49-year-old man to death March 28 in the 6400 block of North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers conducted a well-being check, found the man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

That day, Urbinkas allegedly struck the man multiple times in the head, causing his death, police said.

Urbinka was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He was expected to appear in court Friday.