Man facing multiple charges after selling 'ghost guns' to undercover investigator

A suburban man is facing a slew of felonies after allegedly selling unserialized guns and a machine gun conversion device to an undercover investigator.

Jeffrey Levander, 43, of Hanover Park, is charged with the following, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul:

One count of gunrunning – a Class 1 felony that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon – Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison

One count of unlawful use of a weapon – a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 14 years in prison

Three counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm – Class 4 felonies each punishable by up to three years in prison

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card – a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison

One count of unlawful sale or delivery of an unserialized firearm – a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison

According to his indictment, Levander agreed to sell two unserialized guns – a Glock 43 model clone for $1,400 and a Glock 17 model clone for $2,200. He also sold the machine gun conversion device for Glock platform pistols and a spring-loaded knife for $600, the attorney general said.

The sales allegedly occurred in suburban Cook and DuPage counties in October and November of this year.

Authorities searched Levander's home in Hanover Park on Nov. 17 and found a similar firearm from the two previous sales, ammunition and firearm parts, according to the attorney general.

Levander has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's set to appear in court again on Jan. 30, 2024.