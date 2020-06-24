Man facing weapons charges after raid at Kankakee home

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly stashing a stolen gun in his Kankakee home.

Nelson Brown, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home Monday and allegedly recovered a 9mm handgun, state police said.

He is being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee and awaiting a bond hearing, state police said.