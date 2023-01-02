Man falls from third floor of building near Chicago's downtown area: police

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after falling from the third floor of a building in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood.

Around 7:52 p.m., police say officers were responding to a residential trespass in the 500 block of West Elm Street when they were waved down by a witness who saw an unknown man on the fifth floor balcony of a building jumping down to lower level balconies.

According to police, the witness observed the man slip on the third floor and fall to the ground below him.

The man sustained blunt force trauma to the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.