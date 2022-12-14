Man fatally shot, another critically wounded while standing on sidewalk in South Chicago: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, while standing on a sidewalk in the South Chicago neighborhood on Wednesday.

Around 4:37 p.m., police say the male victims were in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue when a black sedan approached and three unknown men got out of the vehicle and unleashed a hail of bullets.

One of the victims, who was 37 years old, was shot in the abdomen and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The other victim, who was in his late 30s, was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled northbound on Commercial after the shooting, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.