Man fatally shot, another wounded while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's South Side: police

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood Monday night.

Around 7:41 p.m., police say the two victims were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when shots were fired.

One of the male victims, a 31-year-old, was struck in the body and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other victim, whose age is not known, was also shot in the body and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody for questioning, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.