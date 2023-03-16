Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Avalon Park, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Around 2 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a car in a parking lot in the 1300 block of E. 79th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him.

An occupant inside the second vehicle then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.