Man fatally shot during Avalon Park domestic dispute; woman in custody: police

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday during a fight with a woman in an Avalon Park apartment on the South Side, police said.

The man was shot several times during an altercation with a woman, 53, about 1:05 a.m. in a second-floor apartment in the 7900 block of South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago police said.

The shooting appeared to be domestic-related, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said.

The woman was taken into custody, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.