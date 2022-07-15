Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot during drug deal in Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Englewood
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was fatally shot during a drug deal in Englewood Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Eggleston.

At about 7:10 p.m., the man was involved in a narcotics related transaction when the offender produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the stomach and thigh, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. 

No offender is in custody.


 