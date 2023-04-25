Man fatally shot during fight in elevator in South Shore

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside an elevator Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 21-year-old told police he was fighting with someone in an elevator around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive and later realized he had been shot once in the abdomen.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.