A man was fatally shot during a fight in Marquette Park Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 49, was in an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The incident occurred around 1:48 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

The victim was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one was in custody.