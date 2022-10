A man was fatally shot during a fight in an Old Town hotel Sunday morning.

Police say two men were fighting in a hotel lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street around 1:20 a.m. when one of the men was shot in the chest.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.