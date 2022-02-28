Man fatally shot during traffic dispute in Streamwood: police

Streamwood police are investigating after a man was fatally shot during a traffic dispute in the northwest suburb.

On Sunday around 5:20 p.m., Streamwood police and fire department paramedics responded to the area of Bartlett Rd. and Oltendorf Rd for a report of a traffic dispute that turned into a shooting.

A police investigation revealed that the driver of a blue Ford truck and the driver of a white Ford sedan were involved in a traffic dispute and pulled over near Barlett Rd. and Oltendorf Rd. As the driver of the truck approached the sedan, the driver of the sedan shot the driver of the truck multiple times.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on the victim, and he was transported to an area hospital where he died, police said.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Scott Mattison, according to police.

The driver of the sedan was taken into custody.

Streamwood police say the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700, or you can leave an anonymous message at 630-736-3719.